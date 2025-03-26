Annual Fiber Arts Bash Returns To The Downtown Library This Saturday

The Chattanooga Public Library invites everyone out to the 2025 Fiber Arts Bash on Saturday, March 29, 2025 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm at the Downtown Library.

This free event is open to all ages and showcases a variety of fiber arts, interactive stations, hands-on lessons, special guests and more.

The Fiber Arts Bash celebrates the makers who work with textiles and fabric, both outside of and within the Library’s 4th Floor Fiber Arts Studio. The Library’s 4th Floor maker specialists will be offering lessons and demonstrations throughout the day, alongside the Hunter Museum of American Art, the Houston Museum of Decorative Arts, the Library’s Local History & Genealogy Department, the City of Chattanooga’s Office of Homelessness & Supportive Housing, ArtsBuild and guest artist Briah Gober.

Interactive stations throughout the day will feature weaving, looming, screenprinting, quilting, yarn making, crocheting, cross stitching, punch needling, rug tufting, needle felting and, of course, sewing. The event will also feature a DIY Sewing Kit Scavenger Hunt, Apron Sewing Workshop, Community Quilt project, Local History Quilt Show, fiber textiles from the Anna Safely Houston collection and free attire from the CPL Works clothes collection and the Teen Prom Closet.

“Our Fiber Arts Studio is such a great resource for the community,” said Library Executive Director Will O’Hearn. “Beginners and experienced textile artists alike use the professional tools we provide to create everything from art to clothing. Needle-less to say, this year’s Fiber Arts Bash will be so much fun, it’ll leave you in stitches!”

While the 4th Floor Makerspace is a place to make more than textiles, the other stations will be unavailable during Fiber Arts Bash on March 29. Anyone interested in checking out the entire space, can visit Monday - Saturday during the Library’s regular operating hours.

More information about the Makerspace and other library services and events can be found at chattlibrary.org.