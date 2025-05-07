Final Downtown District Refreshed With New Banners In City Center

In August 2023, River City Company announced a new program for community artists to assist with the redesign of the downtown banners across their districts and since then, over 100 artists have applied to be a part of the program.

Started in 2009, River City Company has operated the downtown banner program with the goal of welcoming downtown residents and visitors to the unique districts along with serving as an effective tool to accentuate city streetscapes.

“It is beautiful to see the refreshed banners across all of our districts in downtown. Each one is unique, highlighting the iconic features, places and experiences that can be found within the blocks,” said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. “From places of play, cultural institutions and tributes to history, each artist created a banner that is reflective of that area.”

The City Center District was completed with a refresh in April. “My inspiration for the banner came from spending time in the City Center, grabbing bites at Pickle Barrel and Tupelo Honey with friends, summer movie nights at Miller Park, and walking under the iconic green street lamps,” said artist Angie Vasquez. “I wanted to capture the charm and vibrant energy that make this part of downtown Chattanooga so special. Seeing the banners up around the city felt surreal, just knowing I got to play a small part in shaping the look and feel of City Center.”

The City Center artist $1500 stipend was supported by the Tennessee Arts Commission. Additionally, many hours were contributed by the Senior Director, Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy with the City of Chattanooga, along with staff from EPB, Downtown Chattanooga Library, Tivoli Theatre and Chattanooga Tourism Company in reviewing the responses to the RFQ and the design submissions.

"The River City Downtown Banner Program creates opportunities for local artists to be seen, celebrated, and connected to daily life in our city. These banners transform the streets of downtown into a dynamic gallery, reinforcing the fact that creativity is the driving force of Chattanooga,” said Carmen Davis, Senior Director of the Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy for the City of Chattanooga.

The banners are expected to remain in each district for at least three years with replacement starting first in the Southside district in 2027. More information about the banner program can be found at rivercitycompany.com/downtown-banner-program.