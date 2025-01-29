"Floral Variegations On A Theme" Gallery Opening Explores Life's Dualities

The Velvet Lounge at Society of Work announces the opening of "Floral Variegations on a Theme," a thought-provoking gallery exhibition examining the paradoxical nature of human experience through the lens of floral imagery.

The opening reception will be held on Thursday, February 6, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM, featuring an evening of art, music and refreshments.

This exhibition featuring 11 local artists explores the often contradictory nature of human experience, inviting artists to submit works that reflect the varied and even paradoxical aspects of our lives—joy and suffering, love and loss, life and death.

The showcased works explore how flowers embody both fragility and strength, beauty and pain, pleasure and peril, even poison and cure, reflecting the delicate balance of opposing forces within human experience.

While some pieces incorporate literal floral elements, others take an abstract approach to these themes, creating a rich tapestry of interpretations. This exhibition is the second in the Velvet Lounge and is curated by Woodson Carpenter, resident curator.

Also on display will be art from The CityArts program, an after-school artist residency initiative through the Creative Discovery Museum, providing middle and high school students with mentorship and opportunities to develop their artistic skills under the guidance of local artists.

Their additional exhibition highlights the program's commitment to fostering young talent and integrating student artists into Chattanooga's vibrant arts community.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP at bit.ly/feb6galleryopening

Located at Society of Work on Chattanooga’s Northshore, the velvet lounge serves as a creative oasis within their coworking space, attracting a diverse community of professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives. Their mission is to invite artistic expression into their workspace and provide an inclusive, rotating platform for local artists to share their work with a broader audience.

CityArts is an after-school artist residency program serving middle and high school students at Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts. The program pairs artists with students to develop skills and create new artwork. CityArts is funded by a grant through the City of Chattanooga.