Free Passes To The Hunter Museum Are Now Available At The Chattanooga Public Library

The Chattanooga Public Library and the Hunter Museum of American Art are excited to announce that all library locations now have museum passes that can be checked out for free with a library card.

The Hunter and the Library first partnered in 2022 to offer free admission with a library card once a month during the museum’s Sunday Studios. While this program will continue, the Hunter and the Library wanted to offer more opportunities for the public to experience art.

The Hunter currently offers free admission for all children and teens under 18 years of age, as well as discounted rates for EBT cardholders. This partnership with the Library furthers their mission to make art accessible for all.

Passes are now available at all library locations, and they are checked out on a first come, first serve basis. They are good for one week, and cover the admission for two adults. Passes to the Chattanooga Zoo and the Creative Discovery Museum are also available at all locations, and passes to Audubon Acres and Reflection Riding are available at the downtown location.

“Libraries have always been pioneers of equitable access,” says the Library’s interim Executive Director Richard Beeland. “Over the past decade, we’ve redefined what that means to include technology, tools, and even experiences, along with access to books.”

More information about the Hunter’s events, hours, and current and upcoming exhibitions can be found at huntermuseum.org. Library locations, events, hours, and more can be found at chattlibrary.org.