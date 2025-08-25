From Hang Gliding To Hand Painted Silk Art, Claire Vassort Makes Rising Fawn Home

Claire Vassort first learned how to paint on silk when she was a teenager in her native homeland of France.

When she moved to Pennsylvania in the late 1980s, she made sure to pack all her art equipment, but little did she did know, she would have to set painting aside as she found and followed other passions.

“I used to be part of the U.S. Women's Hang-Gliding Team,” she said. “It was my number one passion for quite a while. “It's so beautiful up there and it actually did inspire some of my artwork. ”

Vassort earned a Silver Medal and was part of the team from1992-2005. She said her last flight was in 2014.

Being close to Lookout Mountain Flight Park was one of the reasons she moved to Rising Fawn, Georgia in 2001. It was here where she designed and helped build her dream cottage in a lush natural setting.

The self-taught artist creates floor and desk lamps, framed pieces, scarves, greeting cards and makes prints of her artwork too. She likes to display her art at shows and enjoys teaching her craft. She taught free three-hour workshops in February and March of 2020 at the Cherokee Regional Library System. These classes led to art installations in all four libraries of this Northwest Georgia library system.

She led a public art project for the Chattanooga Downtown Library in 2019. Free workshops generated an installation that involved the community through a series of eight silk painting workshops in the Maker Space of the Chattanooga Library. Over 100 students participated and painted a total of 44 large banners and nearly 100 practice pieces.

She said she loves the versatility silk painting provides as an art form. “I'm thankful that the silk painting medium lends itself to so many different outlets and display avenues,” she said. “I'm truly grateful that I can offer my artwork in so many configurations and can continue to do so while discovering new forms.”

Her home is more than a dwelling, it’s her escape, music area, art studio and showroom. She is surrounded by trees, nature, her rescue cats, and her well-tended vegetable garden. Inside, the home is welcoming. A piano sits in front of the entrance with French sheet music on the music desk. She admits she is still learning, but playing the piano soothes her soul and reminds her of her French heritage. And then of course, there is all her art.

“I moved here and again the boxes full of art supplies followed me,” she said. “I opened everything and it’s in 2001, after I moved to the Tristate area, that I got serious about it.”

She re-immersed herself back to what was her former passion. Her mom had taken a workshop but quickly realized she didn’t have the time to devote to silk painting, and she taught Vassort the bare basics.

“I remember the day she opened her box on the kitchen table, and she said, ‘Claire, you do this, you do that’, And then she said, ‘Go play’. And I fell in love,” she said with a smile. “I totally fell in love with the way the inks move on the stretched silk, the results, and from then on, I experimented with it. And here I am today, 40 plus years later.”

We ventured upstairs to her guest room and art studio. Wood ceilings and walls make you feel like you’re staying in a cozy log cabin, which she said was the vibe she was going for. She said she worked with a contractor she knew and who allowed her to be a big part of the process.