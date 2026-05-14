The Southside's Gallery 1401 Exhibits Elegance And Exquisite High-End Art

I was told that the Southside's Gallery 1401 was a place I needed to visit to experience fine art and exquisite jewelry. As I parked my car I glanced over at the entrance and already knew I was about to experience elegance and high-end art.

Carley McGee-Boehm owns the gallery. It is my understanding that she is a Graduated Gemologist and has managed and curated the gallery's selection of fine art and custom jewelry for several years.

Unfortunately, the day I visited the gallery Carley was not there, however Cynthia, who said she joined the gallery in March, was quick to walk me through the incredible exhibit by David Hollier called, “Mountain & Myths.”

The artist paid homage to the Appalachian roots of Tennessee with paintings of Peyton Manning, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Sunflowers fields, the Volunteers football team and more. He also featured pop culture icons like Marilyn Monroe and Madonna.

What is amazing about Hollier’s work is the detail. He used song lyrics, written words, to create these life-like images. It’s mindboggling how Hollier creates images out of mere words. His “Dolly,” was made using the lyrics of Parton’s song 9 to 5. This was a black and white image. From across the room, it looked like a perfect picture. The closer I moved toward it; it started to distort. Her features were reduced to song lyrics even down to the eye lashes.

His piece called “The Sheriff,” depicts Peyton Manning getting ready to throw a pass. Apparently former NFL coach John Gruden called Manning the Sheriff when describing how Manning commanded his offense.

His image of “Sequoyah,” utilizes the lyrics of Johnny Cash’s The Talking Leaves. This was a colorful and life-like portrait painting. Cynthia said Sequoyah is famous for creating the Cherokee alphabet, which allowed the Cherokee Nation to become rapidly literate in their own language.

Hollier used the lyrics of Like a Prayer for his “Madonna,” piece. I was utterly speechless and incredibly grateful that I got to witness this in person. Cynthia said the exhibit ends soon. She said Hollier was born in England but currently lives and works in New York where he serves as a professor at Parsons New School for Design.

The Gallery features the works of various other artists, some local, some not. Cynthia pointed toward these bright paintings done by Bruno Zupan who was born in 1939 in Slovenia. She explained how Zupan places 24K gold leaf on the canvas first and then paints over it giving each piece a unique glow as if lit from behind. The paintings glowed as if touched by an angel.

Cynthia said roughly 35-40 artists are represented at the gallery which has been open for more than three decades. The gallery has relocated a few times but is currently back in its original location on Williams Street.

Before I exited the gallery my eyes were drawn to a few colorful paintings. I recognized the artist, Ana Guzman, a native of Havana Cuba who uses bright colors in her whimsical paintings of cars, sceneries and landscapes. She arrived in the United States at the age of five and drawing and art helped her overcome the language barrier.

I’m looking forward to going back to Gallery 1401 to see the custom-made jewelry by Carley and catch the next exhibit. I bet it is going to be out of this world.

Gallery 1401