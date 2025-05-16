Genesis The Grey Kid: Painting From The Soul In Chattanooga And Beyond

Chattanooga native and fine artist Genesis the Grey Kid is preparing for a solo exhibit and stopped by the Power 94 studio, providing a raw and inspiring look into his creative journey.

As he is known for his vibrant imagination, old soul, and deeply personal approach to art, Genesis shared how he’s gone from sketching hands as a child to selling diamond-studded paintings at record-breaking prices.

He also spoke candidly about his roots, creative philosophy, and the meaning behind his name — a moniker that reflects his youthful spirit and mature perspective.

“We were kids with gray hair,” he joked, describing the artistic circle that shaped him. But despite growing recognition, Genesis insists he doesn’t paint for others: “I always paint for me first. It’s a release.”

A standout moment in his career came when a commissioned artwork embedded with 500 diamonds sold for $87,000 at auction, attracting international attention — even from collectors in Asia, where he’s never even exhibited.

Genesis also talked about turning down a major music deal during his early days as a ghostwriter, before deciding to become a painter full-time. As he reflected on past times, he said it was a decision that was born from years of couch surfing, financial struggle, and self-doubt. He credits those challenging years for strengthening his commitment to truth in his work.

This month, Genesis will hold a special solo exhibit “Through the Grey” on May 16th at the Walden Club at 6pm. The show, free and open to the public, is a rare opportunity to experience his latest pieces. It is a collection that explores personal growth, spirituality, ambiguity, and emotional honesty.

“It’s like talking with a friend,” he said of his creative process. “I’m just getting it out.”

With humility and humor, Genesis reminds us that great art isn’t about perfection or technique — it’s about truth. And in that truth, he’s building a legacy far beyond Chattanooga.

Keep up with Genesis and all his great works and future events by visiting his website Through The Grey