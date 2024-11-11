Glass Sculptor Sean Price "Plays With Fire" At The In-Town Gallery

Flying pigs with Santa hats!

This Saturday, November 16th, come watch artist Sean Price create glass sculptures and ornaments from molten glass in a special demonstration at In-Town Gallery.

This fascinating demo utilizes different colors of glass rods, which are fused by an open flame.

“I’ve been making sculptures in glass for three decades,” Price says, “and I’m just as enchanted now as I was at the beginning of my journey. Each day I find myself thinking about what can be created with my torch. I’m just a boy who likes to play with fire!”

Also on Saturday, November 16, and again on Sunday, November 17, the NorthShore Merchant Collective is hosting a Merry Market featuring local makers and artists at locations around the neighborhood to kick off the holiday season.

This weekend also begins the 10th annual Holiday Treasure Hunt.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.