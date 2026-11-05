Going "Behind The Work" Sunday With Artist George Dawnay At Townsend Atelier

Join Townsend Atelier on Sunday afternoon for Behind the Work, an ongoing series of artist talks given by some of our area's best artists.

Gain insight into the process, challenges, and inspiration from each artist as they talk about their own work. Open to the public free of charge. This Sunday, go "behind the work" with artist George Dawnay.

Dawnay was born in England in 1970. His mother, artist Adrian Dawnay, was very involved in his early artistic life, schooling all her children in the arts. George’s father Charles, was a soldier in the Cold War, British army. This ensured an early life of travel and living in different countries, including Germany, America, and Africa.

The family finally settled in England in the mid-eighties.Dawnay began his formal studies with the painter Charles Weed, in London (circa 1992) before heading to the Florence Academy of Art where he studied, earning a scholarship, for 4 years being trained in the French Academic style, cast drawing, anatomical studies and portraiture.

In 1998 Dawnay started an apprenticeship with the Mural painter Alexander Hamilton; together they went on to create several Murals in Italy and abroad. He then went to Paris to continue his mural studies with the French muralist Vianney Brintet.

After being invited to San Francisco by Designer Jessica Hall he began coming to America more and more, eventually moving here permanently in 2003, where he began an apprenticeship with sculptor Cessna Decosimo in Chattanooga. He now lives here with his wife and three children.

Behind the Work with George Dawnay