Executive Director Pam Reed welcomed guests who were offered a little champagne to celebrate the re-opening of the Anna Safley Houston Museum of Decorative Arts.

The event which took place on Saturday Nov. 14, allowed guests, volunteers, and museum VIPs to tour the fully restored Victorian Mansion in the Bluff View Arts District.

Reed said the Museum closed in May of 2024, and renovations took two and a half years. The expansive restoration and renovation project cost $4 million dollars. A newly installed elevator and the renovated restrooms make the museum fully ADA compliant for the first time since its inception.

A video playing on the first-floor main entrance showed the various stages of progress of the restoration. Upstairs members of the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra played their instruments while employees from Pedestrian Wine & Cheese laid out a lavish spread.

Every inch of the museum displayed beautiful glass pieces, art, family memorabilia, and narratives regarding the history of the building and museum which was founded in 1940 and officially opened in 1961, one year after Anna’s passing.

Anna Safley Houston was a woman, who Reed once described as being, “Way ahead of her time.” She was an entrepreneur, and a savvy businesswoman during a time when women couldn’t vote, weren’t’ allowed to buy property, or have their own bank accounts. But she did it all.

Houston often traveled across the United States, Mexico and Canada acquiring antiquities and collectable items. Her vast collection of glass, textiles, furniture, and more make up the thousands of items on display at the museum.

Reed said more of her collection is stored in the newly renovated basement. Before the renovations, there wasn’t a spot where her items could be stored properly. Reed said every inch of the floor, ceiling, and walls were re-done. She said every inch of electrical wiring was replaced, and new HVAC equipment was installed.

The construction was done in phases. The first phase focused on structural improvements including foundation work and updated the water system. Phase two addressed the interior and exterior of the house, making it ADA compliant, and adding modern features while maintaining the museum’s Victorian charm.

During the final stage they added the elevator, increased climate-controlled storage, created new gallery space for rotating exhibitions, and built a conservatory classroom inspired by Victorian glass houses, which will serve as a dedicated space for educational programs, private and public events, and community gatherings.

Much like Houston’s drive for success, Reed dove headfirst tackling this major renovation project after being named Executive Director of the museum roughly four years ago.

I walked from room to room in awe of the way the outdoor natural sunlight accentuated the bright colors of the glass pieces on the several window displays. Guests utilized the elevator, others walked up the renovated stair, taking photos of the glorious stained-glass window and ceiling fixtures. The conservatory classroom provides a 360-degree view of Bluff View, the river and all the surrounding landscape.

Impeccable care and diligence offer guests many opportunities to take in all the beauty and family photos and documents give you a glimpse into Anna’s life. I’m convinced her spirit is taking in all the new beauty and will enjoy it for years to come.

Anna Safley Houston Museum of Decorative Arts