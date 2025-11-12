Hunter Museum's "Groovin' High" Experience Shines A Spotlight On Local Black Artists

On Thursday, November 13, the Hunter Museum of Art will be hosting an incredible in-gallery mobile experience that aims to celebrate the diversity and creativity of local Black performing artists across the greater Chattanooga area.

This event is a part of the museum’s broader current initiative entitled “Black Creativity at the Hunter,” where the museum is dedicated to celebrating the immensely profound contributions of Black artists over the years, showcasing their groundbreaking work and their impact on the landscape of American art.

The event itself is set to be a multimedia, exploratory, community-enriching evening full of live painting demos, performances by Providence and Newson Dance Co., and live music by Zowie Boyd and her band. There will also be spiced, non-alcoholic drinks for the first 100 guests to get people in the mood for autumn.

The program for the night is in partnership with R.I.S.E. Chattanooga, which stands for Responsive Initiatives for Social Empowerment and is a Black-led nonprofit in Chattanooga. They focus on community, culture, and arts while developing creative programming and events that focus on diverse arts that transcend cultural barriers.

The experience is inspired by Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection, which is a traveling exhibition drawn from the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art in Atlanta. The exhibition showcases the way Black artists have played such a pivotal role in shaping American art throughout the years and has greatly inspired the Groovin’ High experience.

This event is being generously supported by Art Bridges, a nonprofit in Chattanooga that connects church communities with the arts communities around the Scenic City to benefit individuals, the city, and the art community.

Parking is available at the Hunter Museum parking lot, about five hundred feet from the entrance to the museum. The parking lot is wheelchair accessible, and museum guests can park for free by registering their vehicle using their license plate number.

With a night of shared community, art, live music, dance, and spiced, cozy fall drinks, this in-gallery experience at the Hunter Museum of American Art is set to be one to remember.

Groovin’ High: A Celebration of Black Arts