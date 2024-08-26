Hunter Museum Unveils "Impact Zones" Installation By Artist April Flanders

Impact Zones, created specifically for the Hunter Museum by North Carolina artist April Flanders, is a two-part, large-scale installation that explores how invasive species and outside forces can affect the natural equilibrium of ecosystems in our region.

With printmaking, vinyl, and papercutting, Flanders has created two distinct scenes:

one, in the east art lounge, detailing the impact of invasive species and non-natural occurrences on aquatic life in our region’s waters,

the second, in the mansion stairwell, paying homage to the now functionally extinct American chestnut tree native to our region.

A studio artist, passionate naturalist, and professor of studio art at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, April Flanders holds a Master of Fine Arts from Arizona State University.

Her artwork is in several public collections, included the Asheville Museum of Science, the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Tucson Museum of Art.

