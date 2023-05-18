This summer, the Hunter Museum of American Art is bringing the bounty and beauty of the American landscape to Chattanooga.

Opening the evening of Thursday, May 25th, In Nature’s Studio: Two Centuries of American Landscape Painting tells the story of the American landscape as it transformed throughout the early nineteenth century to the late twentieth century.

Ranging from realistic renderings to stylized impressions, In Nature’s Studio explores the artistic movements that influenced American artists such as the Hudson River School (the first uniquely American artistic movement), Impressionism, Tonalism, and Modernism.

More than sixty-five paintings created over two centuries feature artists including George Bellows, Ralph Albert Blakelock, Frederic Church, Elliot Daingerfield, Arthur Bowen Davies, Childe Hassam, George Inness, Elizabeth Osborne, Andrew Wyeth, and N. C. Wyeth, among others.

As the Hunter Museum brings in the outdoors, museum guests won’t need to leave the galleries to enjoy the scenery of North American vistas—intimate forest interiors, sweeping panoramic views of natural wonders, and dramatic images of the untamed land and sea. Get inspired to venture into the great outdoors from these vibrant landscapes, then truly visit “nature’s studio” by exploring the stunning scenery of Chattanooga!

In Nature’s Studio, organized by the Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pennsylvania, will be on view through September 4, 2023. Throughout the duration of the exhibition, the Hunter Museum is hosting exhibition-related events that that will explore the natural scenes of Chattanooga, including outings at Reflection Riding, Williams Island, and the grounds surrounding the museum.

With both on-site and off-site events planned, the Hunter’s summer exhibition will include fun-filled art activities for all ages! Visit www.huntermuseum.org to learn more and register for limited-space programs.

The exhibition is generously sponsored by Southeastern Trust Company. Marketing support provided by Chattanooga Tourism Company.

Exhibition-Related Events:

Sunday, June 18, 2-4 PM

Creating in Nature’s Studio: Making Pigments from Native Plants

On a guided hike at Reflection Riding, collect native plants and learn how to use them to make natural dyes. Then, create unique artworks by painting a colorful assortment of these natural pigments onto fabric! $25/adult ($20 Hunter and Reflection Riding Members); Free to youth 17 and under.

Sunday, July 9, 2-4 PM

Sunday Studio: Creating in Nature’s Studio

Take a short walk through the Bluff View area around the Hunter Museum with a naturalist from Reflection Riding to discover flora and fauna that will then inspire your own artistic creation. Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children. Family programming is generously sponsored by The Mark Hite Team.

Thursday, July 13,6-7:30 PM

Honoring the Land and Creating in its Reflection

This landscape exploration will begin with a walk to “The Passage” by Ross’s Landing and a discussion about whose land we currently inhabit followed by art-making at the Hunter. Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

Thursday, July 20, 6-7 PM

Art+ Issues: Sustainability and Our Environment

Inspired by the landscapes in the current special exhibition, Greenspaces Chattanooga Director of Development Wayne Brown will lead a conversation about sustainability in Chattanooga. Free and open to all.

Thursday, July 27, 6-7 PM

Art Wise: Scott Schweigert

Learn more about In Nature’s Studio during an in-gallery tour led by exhibition curator Scott Schweigert from the Reading Public Museum. Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Art Wise programs are generously sponsored by Martha Mackey.

Saturday, July 29, 10-4