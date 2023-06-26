In-Town Gallery Debuts "A Fine Line" Featuring The Artwork Of Doug McCoy

A Fine Line, the July show at In-Town Gallery, is a collection of paintings created by Doug McCoy.

These acrylic and archival ink paintings are a whimsical mix of figurative and abstract imagery with Pop Culture references, in which small details invite the viewer to look closer and consider the symbolic implications.

As his many fans know, Doug’s rich imagination and unusual perspective on the world result in paintings that are by turns playful, thoughtful, provocative--and often hilarious. Beginning with a reception Friday, July 7th from 5-8 pm, “A Fine Line” will run through July 31st.

A native of Chattanooga, Doug McCoy received his BA at UTC after studies in art, theater and literature. He was involved with theater and music earlier in his career, but now focuses exclusively on painting and drawing. However, the different forms of creativity he has pursued inform his highly individual art--rhythm in line, harmony in color, and drama in shape and subject.

“My art,” says McCoy, “has always been a primary source of communication for me. I could draw before I could speak. It's gratifying when my work brings a sense of wonder to someone's face or , even better, a smile.” He finds the combination of color and line are a perfect means of expression for him. “I apply thin layers of acrylic paint on cotton canvas then use archival ink to create detailed line drawings. The colors are a vivid contrast to the dark lines of the ink. “For me, it’s almost like speaking in two languages.”

In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft, including paintings, sculpture , pottery, jewelry, photography and works in wood, glass, and metal. Find out more at www.intowngallery.com.