In-Town Gallery Features Artist Miki Boni’s New Show "The Art Of Patterning"

Miki Boni’s new show at In-Town Gallery, The Art of Patterning, reflects her love of color, pattern, and the sensibilities of Latin American art, which speaks of her time living and teaching art in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

Her art invites the viewer to reflect on the world and to join in a flight of poetic imagination.

Come see her work at a free reception on Friday, February 6th, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The exhibit will remian on display through February 28th.

“I've always been a painter who embraced realism, but I like to stretch its possibilities,” says Boni, “For my current show, I’ve added my signature patterning to familiar elements, such as people, birds, and backgrounds. In doing that, a different visual perspective has emerged. I am proud to share this vision in The Art of Patterning.”

Award-winning painter Miki Boni is a New York City native who began her career in Manhattan's East Village, drawing street portraits. Having traveled extensively during her career, her art reflects many influences. She was deeply influenced by the surrealism she found in Mexico and during her time in Russia. While in Japan, she was captivated by minimalism.

Boni was elected to the National League of American Pen Women in Washington, DC, for her contributions to the visual arts. Miki Boni came to Chattanooga in 2007 as a recipient of an ArtsMove grant.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Learn more at www.intowngallery.com.