In-Town Gallery Goes “In The Open Air” With Artist Lora Miller

Forget the ice and cold winds of January and Join artist Lora Miller as she ventures out to capture nature in watercolor Plein Aire— “In the Open Air”.

Miller, a well-known Chattanooga painter, enjoys leaving the studio to paint outdoors, where she works to distill the essence of an ever-changing scene. The resulting paintings are spontaneous and full of life.

In the Open Air opens on Friday, January 3rd, with a reception on Friday, January 10th, 5-8 p.m. that is free and open to the public.

“Painting in the open air has pushed me to rapidly place a subject on my paper,” Miller says. “I have to work quickly and intuitively. Time is of the essence. On one memorable afternoon, I was racing against an oncoming thunderstorm even as raindrops and gusts of wind took over.”

Lora works on small sheets of watercolor paper. Her goal is to capture key elements of the scene and her reactions to it. “The shapes and patterns in nature,” she says, “are defined by light; the air, smells, the movement that happens before my eyes become part of my painting process.”

Once Lora feels she has a true sense of the place and the moment, she can finish the painting in the studio. She uses these smaller paintings as the source material and reinterprets them in larger sizes using acrylic on canvas.

“That is where I apply my 'artist’s license' and use what I’ve experienced to create another version,” she says.

Examples of these larger paintings will be on display at her show.

Lora Miller exhibits her work in galleries and other venues in the Chattanooga area. She served for three years on the Civic Arts League board and has been employed as an artist liaison for eight years. As a teacher, she has taught art to students of all ages.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit them at www.intowngallery.com