In-Town Gallery Hosts 50th Anniversary Celebration Starting Friday, Sept. 20th

Friday, September 20th, 6-8 pm, In-Town Gallery will host a special reception for past and present members, friends and family.

Then on Saturday, September 21st -- the official 50th anniversary -- In-Town Gallery turns back the clock to 1974 with '70s themed events. Join us for music, food (think fondue and mimosas), poetry readings, performance art, music and more.

And in celebration of their 50th anniversary, a showing of current member artwork began this month, with a special retrospective wall dedicated to the art of past members.

In the 1970’s, Chattanooga lacked a venue for artists to exhibit and sell their work. Founded by the “daring dozen”, a group of local artists, In-Town Gallery was created as a cooperative, something rarely seen at that time.

A space at The Read House Hotel was chosen in which to begin their new venture to present affordable artwork by Chattanooga artists. Owned and managed by the members, the gallery was successful from its inception.

Over the next 10 years more members juried into In-Town Gallery. Larger quarters became necessary. In 1984, In-Town Gallery moved to 718 Cherry Street. This space allowed single artist shows, guest artist invitations, and community events. The addition of fine craft expanded the gallery’s offerings.

By 1994, a continually growing membership required yet another change of venue. A bold decision was made to relocate to the Northshore, an area only beginning gentrification. The members chose a vintage building on Frazier Avenue, “Between the Bridges”, where it remains today.

The hard work and creativity of generations of artists has been essential for In-Town Gallery’s success. Their willingness to embrace change has kept the gallery fresh and innovative. In June of 2023, ITG hired a gallery manager to give a consistent direction to its business and promotional activities.

In-Town Gallery now hosts live demonstrations monthly and features shows by both member and visiting artists. While ITG initiated “First Friday” receptions many years ago, today’s shows, “Art After Hours”, are presented monthly on various evenings.

As In-town Gallery celebrates 50 years of leading Chattanooga’s art scene, its vision remains true to that of its founders. The finest of Chattanooga area artists still offer work that is both affordable and artistically engaging--and yes, our members still staff the gallery!

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit them to learn more at www.intowngallery.com.