Northshore's In-Town Gallery Hosts A First Friday All-Member New Art Show Reception

It’s new! It’s exciting! In-Town Gallery invites everyone to a special exhibition of their members' latest artwork.

Twice a year, ITG artists display brand new art, keeping the gallery fresh and contemporary.

Jewelry, painting, sculpture, turned wood, fused glass — come see the newest art and fine crafts from some of Chattanooga's most talented artists.

With the gift-giving season just around the corner, come browse our festive holiday shop for one-of-a-kind gifts and ornaments hand-crafted by the members of In-Town Gallery.

The gallery, located on Frazier Ave. in the heart of the Northshore, will host a free reception this Friday, November 6th, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Come meet local artists, enjoy some light snacks, and maybe find that perfect present for the art-lover of your holiday gift list. You’re sure to find just the thing to put a smile on the faces of those you love.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.

ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.