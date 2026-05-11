In-Town Gallery To Host A Special Retrospective Show By Artist Gay Arthur

The North Shore's In-Town Gallery is proud to present a retrospective of the paintings of Chattanooga artist Gay M. Arthur.

Gay and her husband George have traveled extensively, and Gay has used those experiences to create a striking and nuanced body of artwork. Whether visiting other cultures or rambling around Chattanooga, she is highly attuned to locales, both exotic and mundane.

Gay Arthur’s work will be on display in May, with an opening reception on Friday, May 15th, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

Arthur’s art uses space, shape, and color to evoke the ‘personality’ of objects and places found in her distinctive visual interpretations.

“Regardless of what I paint,” Arthur explains, “I’m always drawn to geometric shapes, converging lines, and the interplay of cast shadow and penetration of light. Whether at home or abroad, I feel a strong sense of place that I want to share with the viewer.”

Gay M. Arthur was born in New York, raised in San Francisco and Philadelphia, and graduated from UTC in 2003 with a BFA in painting and drawing. While in art school, she watched the demolition of a building near the UTC campus, witnessing how it had been used by many people. That insight led her to examine how people and things intersect and shape each other.

In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Learn more at www.intowngallery.com.