In-Town Gallery Hosts Denice Bizot's “Rhythm Of Decay” Metal Sculpture Exhibit

Rhythm of Decay, In-Town Gallery’s first show of 2026, is a collection of new artwork by sculptor Denice Bizot.

Using cast-off metal objects, Denice gives them new life by reshaping them with a plasma torch and enhancing them with vivid color.

“Art,” Bizot says, “is about reinventing, reimagining, and restructuring. Whatever the original use these materials might have had, I am giving them new life as objects to delight the eye now that their functional life is over.”

The exhibit will be on display through January 31st, with a free public reception on Friday, January 9th, from 5-8 pm.

Denice Bizot graduated with a BFA from Loyola University. Her work can be seen in public spaces around Chattanooga and corporate collections in Amsterdam, New York City, Houston, New Orleans, and Hattiesburg, MS. Her sculptures are also in many private collections throughout the United States, including that of Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Learn more at www.intowngallery.com.