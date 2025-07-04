In-Town Gallery Hosts Metal Sculptor Denice Bizot's “Flip Flop Flutter” Exhibition

In-Town Gallery presents Flip Flop Flutter, a collection of new artwork by sculptor Denice Bizot.

Using a plasma cutting torch and noted for her original and freewheeling sense of design, she creates abstract pieces of power and beauty. In addition to her deft handling of shapes in space, she enhances her work with inks.

The public is invited to join them at In-Town Gallery for the Flip Flop Flutter opening reception on Friday, July 11th, from 5 pm. to 8 p.m.

Denice Bizot graduated with a BFA from Loyola University. Her work can be seen in public spaces around Chattanooga and corporate collections in Amsterdam, New York City, Houston, New Orleans, and Hattiesburg, MS.

Her sculptures are also in many private collections throughout the United States, including that of Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

In-Town Gallery offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Visit them at www.intowngallery.com