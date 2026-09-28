Peggy Solomon's "Nature Inspired Glass" Art Exhibition Comes To In-Town Gallery

As the season turns and the colors of autumn arrive, In-Town Gallery’s October show, Nature Inspired Glass by Peggy Solomon, invites the viewer to celebrate nature's glories.

Through her glasswork, she seeks to preserve the colors and forms she finds beautiful in nature, transforming them in ways that are lasting.

Solomon creates her leaves using frit--finely ground glass--carefully arranged in molds and fused with sheets of glass. Each piece is an individual creation and every leaf is unique.

“Nature has always been a source of inspiration and joy for me,” says Solomon, “and of all the seasons, autumn holds a special place in my heart. I love the brilliant colors of fall leaves, and for as long as I can remember, I have created arrangements and centerpieces from leaves. It was a short step to re-creating them in the luminous medium of molded glass.”

Peggy Solomon’s journey working with glass began 25 years ago, with a class at an artist’s community. That class sparked her passion for working with the medium. Solomon has taken classes at the John C. Campbell Folk School, and as her technique grew, she acquired a kiln, enabling her to further explore her personal artistic path.

In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com