In-Town Gallery Presents Miki Boni's "I Am Woman" Show This December

In-Town Gallery ends 2022 with a showing of nine portraits of women created by award winning Chattanooga artist Miki Boni.

This show, appropriately titled “I Am Woman”, consists of paintings which are portraits not just of individual women of different races, ethnicities and cultures, but of women making difficult and at times uncertain journeys through life.

“I used the portrait format,” said Boni, “so the viewer will stand eye to eye with each subject in all her richness of person and possibility.” Beginning with a reception Friday, December 2nd from 5-8 pm, “I Am Woman” will run through December 31st.

"I was called to create this visual representation of global women's issues. In doing so, I was focused less on politics and more on their ongoing struggles around the world and through the centuries to create their own collective choices and identities. Helen Reddy wrote 'I Am Woman'' in 1971 when the Women's Movement was in full swing. It seemed the perfect title for this series which depicts eight women of different cultures, all beautiful in their diversity, and timely in its presentation."

A Brooklyn, NY native, Miki Boni began her career in Manhattan’s East Village drawing street portraits before spending years living and working in Mexico, where she was greatly influenced by that country’s surrealists. She taught Perception and Painting at the University of Guanajuato while earning her MFA. Boni is the first American woman artist whose work was chosen for inclusion in the permanent collection of the Museo de Arte Contemporaneo in the State of Nayarit.

Her exhibitions include Lincoln Center’s Cork Gallery and WomanArt Galleries in Manhattan. She is listed in Who’s Who of American Women and was elected to Washington, DC’s National League of American Pen Women for her accomplishments in the visual arts.

In-Town Gallery is a cooperative gallery located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. We are open 11-5 p.m. (closed Tuesdays) and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Our artists offer a diverse range of original art and fine craft including paintings in various media, sculpture, flame-worked glass, pottery, works in wood and metal, jewelry and fine art photography.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com for more info.