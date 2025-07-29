The North Shore's In-Town Gallery Presents Nature in Glass: The Art of Inna Beker

Light dances in Inna Beker’s August show, Nature in Glass, as she expresses her delight in the world around her.

Using the medium of kiln-fired fusible glass, she creates art that is luminous and joyful.

“I am fascinated by how glass changes its shape and color when I fire it. Opening my kiln, I’m excited to see how the process has altered and enhanced my intentions.”

Beker’s inspiration for this show ranges far and wide as she interprets a natural world she knows and celebrates.

Speaking about the centerpiece of her show, Beker says, “I grew up with lots of sunflowers, so I decided to create a piece in the style of Vincent van Gogh's famous Sunflowers, but one that expresses my personal delight in these exuberant flowers.”

Inna Beker was born in Ukraine and spent many hours hiking there as well as in Belarus and Russia. She reveled in the peace and beauty of the forest, and a love of nature became part of her life.

Inna was introduced to working with fused glass seven years ago. It soon became her passion, providing the perfect medium to express her artistic vision. She has exhibited her artwork at shows in Georgia, Florida, Virginia, and New Mexico.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.