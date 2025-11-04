In-Town Gallery's New Fall Show Features Fresh New Artwork, Holiday Shopping

The Holiday Season is (finally) upon us!

Which means it's time to start thinking about what to get for those special people on your holiday gift-giving list. And what better gift to give than original and amazing artwork created by local artists.

The Northshore's In-Town Gallery's new Fall Show presents a gallery-wide exhibition featuring fresh new artwork by all their members. Jewelry, painting, sculpture, turned wood, fused glass--the In-Town Gallery artists have visual treats for everyone.

And be sure to come see their all-new creations at the gallery reception this Friday, November 7th, from 5 to 8 p.m. The reception is free and open to everyone. Many of their artists will be there in person, as well.

But also new this year is a festive Holiday Shop.

In-Town Gallery has long been celebrated as the source for one-of-a-kind gifts and ornaments. These items have become so popular that they’ve created a seasonal shop within the gallery. It’s a place to browse many fun and creative items to brighten this joyful season.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.