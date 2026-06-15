In-Town Gallery Showcases The Life And Sculpture Of Michael Russell

The North Shore's In-Town Gallery invites everyone to come and celebrate the life and sculpture of Michael Russell (1955-2025) in a special retrospective show, Steel Crazy, with a special opening reception on Friday, June 19th, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

Where others saw the strength and solidity of steel, Russell saw visual possibilities beyond its basic nature, rendering sculptures with sinuous lines or intricate surface effects. Often, his abstract shapes echo realist subjects.

Steel, transformed in ways that transcend the metal itself make this a ‘must-see’ show! Steel Crazy will be on display from through June 30th.

“Where others see a pile of steel destined for recycling,” Michael once said, “I see potential. My designs are guided by the metal itself: the shape, thickness, age, and texture. As I begin work, I don’t know what the final destination will be. I just know that the meaning emerges, it will transform the metal’s original state, giving it another identity. My sculptures represent the transformation and revitalization that is possible within all of us.”

Michael Russell earned an associate's degree in welding and taught welding at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology. A fundamentally creative person, it was there that he began to experiment with the possibilities of using the welding techniques he was teaching to create objects of art.

This dual path, teaching the fundamentals of welding to his students, then using those very technical skills as a means to express his artistic vision, shaped his career. Michael Russell was an honored and successful member of the regional art scene.

In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Open Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.