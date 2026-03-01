Jennie Kirkpatrick’s "Don’t Forget Dessert!" Exhibition Comes To In-Town Gallery

Jennie Kirkpatrick’s new show at In-Town Gallery reminds us, Don’t Forget Dessert!

It’s our favorite part of the meal, the one we all wait for! They come in many shapes, sizes, flavors, and colors. They always delight.

Jennie Kirkpatrick captures this joy in a playful series of paintings sure to satisfy both your eye and sweet tooth. Reception (coffee & dessert) March 6th, 5-8 pm--on display through March 31st.

“An important goal of my art,” says Kirkpatrick, “is for the viewer to feel a kinship with the subjects I choose. I love painting people in everyday settings, and the joy that commonplace things can bring. My decision to do a series on desserts was both personal (I enjoy a good slice of cake or pie!), and also artistic. I love the shapes and colors that desserts come in--no boring lumps of green spinach in this show!”

Jennie Kirkpatrick graduated from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga with a BA in painting. She earned an MFA in printmaking from The George Washington University and an AA in Illustration/Graphics from Northern Virginia Community College. She and her husband have traveled extensively and have lived in Tunisia and Japan. She has taught as an adjunct professor at UTC, Cleveland State, and Tennessee Wesleyan.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.