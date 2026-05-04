In-Town's Gallery's Spring All Member Show Celebrates New Art From Local Artists

It’s new! It’s exciting! Frazier Avenue's In-Town Gallery invites everyone to a special exhibition featuring artwork by all of their members.

Twice a year, in May and November, In-Town Gallery artists display brand new art, keeping the gallery fresh and contemporary. That’s a lot of wall and shelf space to renew, but the artists are up to the challenge as you are invited to come see the latest in local and regional art.

Everyone is invited to a free opening reception this Friday, May 8th, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. And don't worry if you can't make the opening gathering, the exhibition will remain on display through May 31st.

Founded in 1974, In-Town Gallery is one of the oldest co-op galleries in the U.S., representing the art and fine craft of over 38 local and regional artists. Discover fine craft and art in every price range — painting and pottery, turned wood and fused glass, photography and jewelry, and so much more.

From small ‘just right’ accent pieces for a room, to jewelry that enhances your latest outfit, or large paintings that transform a wall, In-Town Gallery is sure to add beauty to your life.

In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Gallery hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.