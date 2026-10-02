Indian-Born Artist Kanika Khurana Wants Everyone To Learn Art

Kanika Khurana is an artist and illustrator. Born in India she said she always enjoyed creating things and enjoyed learning about art and science. Today she lives in Chattanooga and has an in-house art studio called Kindle & Grace Art Studio.
But she wasn’t always an artist.
“At the time I did my undergrad I made a very pragmatic choice,” she said. “I've always wanted to do something creative, but when it came time to do my studies and pick a career, I made the most pragmatic choice. I was good at art but at that time there were not many avenues for art. It was not considered a very lucrative profession or a stable profession. I became a Physical Therapist, and I worked as a Physical Therapist for years.
But art was always her first love, so she decided to take a leap of faith and dived headfirst into her passion.
“My mother and maternal grandmother dreamed of being artists but never had the chance, so I am honored to fulfill their aspirations.“
Khurana said her mother and grandmother were equally creative and with their support and that of the rest of her family, she dedicated time to her art developing a portfolio. She wanted to stay in India but age limitations for entrance to reputable universities meant leaving was the only way to pursue her degree.
She came to the United States and graduated with a master’s in fine arts in Illustration from Western Connecticut State University in 2017.
“I got the best of both worlds in education,” she said. “I learned how to work in a gallery, how to install a show and write press releases so I was exposed to both commercial and fine art. I got a very well -rounded education in that way.”
She worked in the university’s gallery and later got a job at Brookfield Craft Center.
“It is well-known in Connecticut,” she said. “It’s like a gallery, a school, and a retail shop built on a beautiful 2.5 acres historic campus. I learned a lot from that job, and I met so many artists. I grew my art practice, but I also grew and got to learn how things work in the US and art world.”
Later, while living in the North East, Khurana got to work and be mentored by the female pioneer of illustration and fine arts Barbara Nessim in New York City.
“I was lucky to get a chance to work for her studio,” she said. “I worked there for a year and a half.”
However, Khurana went through a difficult life situation.
“I would not have left the Northeast because I had this amazing art community. But sometimes life makes those decisions for you.”
Her brother was already living in Chattanooga, and he invited Khurana to live with him to get a fresh start in life.
Once settled she dove into her illustrations which are tied deeply to her love of nature, the earth, and things from her Indian heritage and culture. The colors are bright. One series focuses and various botanical plants. Another explores cows and landscapes as part of her ongoing quest to understand what home means to her.
At first, Khurana said she used more muted palates because she thought her work would be defined by her birthplace. A New York artist and mentor encouraged her to embrace her heritage and use the vibrant colors clearly visible on her art pieces today.
Being an illustrator was something she had been doing since middle and high school.
“I was illustrating for my school magazine,” she said. “I was surrounded by books. My mother used to buy us a lot of books, and I got into this habit of reading and that's how my love for illustration developed.”
Khurana said illustration is giving an image to someone’s heartfelt poem, whereas painting expresses your own heart’s poem.
“You're giving your interpretation of what you believe the image should be to go along with that story. The visual should add to the story,” she said.
Along with her illustrations Khurana creates journals, stationery, greeting cards, stickers, pins, bookmarks and corporate boxes for businesses.
Living in Chattanooga and being part of its vibrant art community has inspired her to create a personal body of watercolor paintings as well.
Her studio is covered with her watercolors, collages and designs.
A watercolor of Princess Diana caught my eye due to its attention to detail. Another piece was a paper reproduction of a mural she had done for a client in Connecticut. It’s called Celebration.
“She wanted to honor her husband and their love story of almost 50 years until he passed away,” she said. “They traveled a lot to many exotic places. Her home was like a museum and she loved animals. She shared a memory with me about her birthday, and they had some differences and her husband asked her how he could make up for it and she told him to stand on his head, and he did.”
The piece showed the couple standing amid a forest of animals wearing party hats, the man standing on is head while the wife sat and captured the joy of the moment perfectly in brilliant colors.
Bright hues of blue, yellow and pink displayed in her work. Her cow series called Stroll, pays homage to her Indian heritage.
In the center of the main studio room is a large table covered with demo drawings and art books.
Driven by her passion and enriched by years of experience in art organizations and studios, Khurana took a bold step to realize her dream. She founded Kindle & Grace Art Studio—a vibrant, nurturing space where anyone can discover the transformative power of art. “Our studio is a space designed to kindle a love for art and invite grace into your life,” she shares, inviting others to embark on their own creative journey.
While working with various local artists and artist communities Khurana was asked if she would be interested in teaching.
“I was like, okay, yeah,” she said. “They wanted to learn my artistic style and techniques. We started with the grown-ups’ botanical and watercolor workshops. Then I met 2-3 families who wanted me to teach illustration to their kids because they saw their children liked illustration, comics and anime.”
Khurana holds classes and workshops at her home studio hosting classes for ages 7-12, art exploration for ages 3-7, parent and child workshops, and classes for adults 18 and up.
Students start by learning the basics and progressively moving toward character design and development. Students learn drawing techniques and are also taught about famous artists.
“We do some master studies of paintings by artists like Georgia O'Keeffe,” she said showing me her art book. “We study master artists. We do a very comprehensive study. You’re not just painting or illustrating; you're learning about the art pioneers and their different techniques so you can find your own voice in art.”
In the studio hallway she had a long sheet of paper hanging on the wall. It gave her younger students the opportunity to paint their pictures and designs.
Her studio is a haven for artists of all ages and families to embrace the process, celebrate self-expression, and embark on an exciting journey of discovery. They provide all art materials and supplies, making it easier for you to get started. Studio visits are available by appointment only.
To learn about her products and art workshops visit www.kindleandgraceartstudio.com/
To see her art visit www.kanikakhuranaart.com/
Kindle & Grace Art Studio
- 1708 Ray Jo Cir, East Brainerd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Open by Appointment Only
- Studio number: 423-214-1634
- hello@kindleandgraceartstudio.com