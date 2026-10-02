Indian-Born Artist Kanika Khurana Wants Everyone To Learn Art

Kanika Khurana is an artist and illustrator. Born in India she said she always enjoyed creating things and enjoyed learning about art and science. Today she lives in Chattanooga and has an in-house art studio called Kindle & Grace Art Studio.

But she wasn’t always an artist.

“At the time I did my undergrad I made a very pragmatic choice,” she said. “I've always wanted to do something creative, but when it came time to do my studies and pick a career, I made the most pragmatic choice. I was good at art but at that time there were not many avenues for art. It was not considered a very lucrative profession or a stable profession. I became a Physical Therapist, and I worked as a Physical Therapist for years.

But art was always her first love, so she decided to take a leap of faith and dived headfirst into her passion.

“My mother and maternal grandmother dreamed of being artists but never had the chance, so I am honored to fulfill their aspirations.“

Khurana said her mother and grandmother were equally creative and with their support and that of the rest of her family, she dedicated time to her art developing a portfolio. She wanted to stay in India but age limitations for entrance to reputable universities meant leaving was the only way to pursue her degree.

She came to the United States and graduated with a master’s in fine arts in Illustration from Western Connecticut State University in 2017.

“I got the best of both worlds in education,” she said. “I learned how to work in a gallery, how to install a show and write press releases so I was exposed to both commercial and fine art. I got a very well -rounded education in that way.”

She worked in the university’s gallery and later got a job at Brookfield Craft Center.

“It is well-known in Connecticut,” she said. “It’s like a gallery, a school, and a retail shop built on a beautiful 2.5 acres historic campus. I learned a lot from that job, and I met so many artists. I grew my art practice, but I also grew and got to learn how things work in the US and art world.”

Later, while living in the North East, Khurana got to work and be mentored by the female pioneer of illustration and fine arts Barbara Nessim in New York City.

“I was lucky to get a chance to work for her studio,” she said. “I worked there for a year and a half.”

However, Khurana went through a difficult life situation.

“I would not have left the Northeast because I had this amazing art community. But sometimes life makes those decisions for you.”

Her brother was already living in Chattanooga, and he invited Khurana to live with him to get a fresh start in life.

Once settled she dove into her illustrations which are tied deeply to her love of nature, the earth, and things from her Indian heritage and culture. The colors are bright. One series focuses and various botanical plants. Another explores cows and landscapes as part of her ongoing quest to understand what home means to her.

At first, Khurana said she used more muted palates because she thought her work would be defined by her birthplace. A New York artist and mentor encouraged her to embrace her heritage and use the vibrant colors clearly visible on her art pieces today.

Being an illustrator was something she had been doing since middle and high school.

“I was illustrating for my school magazine,” she said. “I was surrounded by books. My mother used to buy us a lot of books, and I got into this habit of reading and that's how my love for illustration developed.”