River City Company, in partnership with the Indigenous Public Art Committee and Public Art Chattanooga, is inviting Indigenous artists and artist-led teams to submit qualifications for two permanent public art commissions as part of the Riverfront Parks NEXT project in downtown Chattanooga.

The commissioned artworks will build upon existing Indigenous artistic expressions along Chattanooga's riverfront, including the Cherokee public artwork, The Passage by Team Gadugi, while creating new opportunities to recognize contemporary Indigenous culture and resilience. The future artworks will become an enduring part of Chattanooga's riverfront, connecting residents and visitors to the stories, heritage and cultural significance of this place.

Located along the Tennessee River, Ross’s Landing holds particular historical and cultural significance as a crossroads for 23 federally recognized Tribal Nations. Known to the Cherokee and Creek as Atla’nuwa or Tsatanugi, this riverfront landscape represents ancestral homelands and the enduring presence and vitality of Indigenous communities.

The public art commissions are part of Riverfront Parks NEXT, the next evolution of Chattanooga's iconic riverfront. Building upon the community-driven ONE Riverfront Plan, the project will transform existing park spaces into more welcoming, comfortable and engaging destinations for residents and visitors to enjoy throughout the year. The broader vision emphasizes natural landscapes, increased shade, ecological connections, enhanced recreational opportunities and spaces that honor the history and character of the Tennessee River.

"Chattanooga's riverfront is part of our ancestral homelands, and it is meaningful to see Indigenous artists invited to shape its future," said RaeLynn Butler, Secretary of Culture and Humanities of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. "We are honored to support this project and the living cultures it will celebrate."

“Chattanooga’s riverfront has long been a place where our community’s past, present, and future come together,” said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. “As we reimagine the next chapter of our Riverfront Parks, we will proudly honor the Indigenous history of this land while making this public park more accessible for everyone, from anywhere, to enjoy.”

“Public art will continue to play an important role in our Riverfront Parks by further highlighting the living Indigenous cultures connected to this place,” said Kate Kirnie, Public Art Manager with the City of Chattanooga. “We are so grateful for the cross-tribal collaboration of our Indigenous Public Art Committee and excited to see how Indigenous creativity and artistry shape the overall experience of the new parks."

Two distinct public art opportunities are available:

Sculptural Elements | $225,000 Project Budget

The first commission will feature garden-scale sculptures, less than 15 feet in height, integrated throughout the park. Potential locations include two planned seating areas. Artwork may include freestanding sculptures or functional seating elements that contribute to the park's landscape and visitor experience.

Surface Design Elements | $50,500 Project Budget

The second commission will incorporate Indigenous artistic expression into approximately 2,800 square feet of ADA-accessible pathways connecting the lawn valley to the river's edge. Potential materials include glass, ceramic tile, stone, metal, dyed concrete and etched surfaces.

Up to five selected finalists will receive a $2,500 honorarium to support proposal development and optional site visits. The selected artists or artist teams will also receive design honorariums as they work with the project team, fabricators and contractors to develop their final concepts.

The Indigenous Public Art Selection Committee, comprised of seven Tribal Nation citizens representing diverse Indigenous perspectives, will evaluate submissions and guide the selection process. Cross-tribal collaborations and multi-member artist teams are strongly encouraged.

How to Apply

The call is open to professional Indigenous artists, age 18 and older, and artist-led teams from federally recognized tribes with significant connections to the Tennessee River Valley, Cumberland Plateau, Chattanooga and the greater Hamilton County region.

Artists must submit the following through the online Artwork Archive application portal:

Current résumé or CV (two-page limit per artist)

Letter of interest (one-page limit)

Up to 15 images or videos of relevant past work

At least three professional references

Documentation of Tribal Nation citizenship

There is no fee to apply.

Important Dates:

Call to Artists Opens: November 16, 2026

Virtual Information Session: December 2, 2026, noon–1 p.m.

Application Deadline: January 10, 2027, at 11:59 p.m.

Finalists Selected: April 2027

Final Design Development: May–June 2027

Artwork Fabrication: July 2027–April 2028

Installation and Project Completion: May 2028

Artists can review the complete Request for Artist Qualifications and submit their applications online at: tinyurl.com/523rh26a

Learn more about the Riverfront Parks NEXT project at www.riverfrontparkscha.com.