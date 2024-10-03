"Inky October" Comes To ClearStory Arts Showcasing 25 Local Artists

Inky October, an exhibition featuring 25 local artists dedicated to the beauty and versatility of ink-based art, comes to ClearStory Arts this month.

Inspired by the global social media movement which began in 2009 when artists challenged themselves to create one ink drawing every day of October, this show highlights the incredible potential of ink in various forms.

Inky October showcases a diverse range of works, from intricate pen drawings and bold screen prints to vivid paintings and mixed-media creations. This exhibition celebrates the discipline, creativity, and innovation that ink can inspire.

The exhibition kicks off with a First Friday reception on October 4th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will remain on display until Monday, October 28.

Curated by Rik Herrmann of Lobster Bowtie Association, the showcase features work from Abbie Fults, Andi Kur, Asriel, Clay Aldridge, Coyee Shipp Langston, Deonna Hendrix, Faye Ives, Fox and Fish Printing, Gali Du, Hayden Monfette, Jan Burleson, Janice Kennedy, Jeremiah Bell, Jerett Blake Offutt, JTRAFL, Kanika Khurana, Katrina Ferrier, Lauren Delamater, Lauren Paints Rainbows, Liza Blair, Lupina Poi Haney, Matt Welch, Nicci Schwartz, and Temple Glascock.

Also, during First Friday, be sure to stop by the "Mini Market", featuring:

Kim Printz, a collage and abstract mixed media artist.

Gali Du, a fine artist specializing in photography and painting. Her acrylic paintings are inspired by her travels around the world, typically portraying various landscapes as well as abstract elements and portraits.

Candice Stewart, who will be offering example of ink blot cards, marbled papers, and some of her mixed media art work.

Alex Birghenthal, who creates hand-printed linoleum block artworks ranging from classical to weird and abstract.

ClearStory Arts is also proud to announce their next open call for art: Practical Elegance: the Fusion Between Craft and Function.

For this exhibition, they are looking for fine craft works - wood, metal, ceramics, fiber, glass, leather, jewelry, and more - that are both functional and decorative. They're looking for pieces that span that delicate line of utilitarian art.

If you think this description matches your work, they would be interested in showcasing your craft here in their Gallery during their winter exhibition between November 1 and December 21. For complete details and an application form, go to clearstoryarts.com/open-call

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Midnight, Friday, October 18

APPLICATION FEE / COMMISSION: $40 due below, 30% retained from sales

ACCEPTED ARTWORK DROPOFF: 5-6pm, Saturday, October 26

OPENING RECEPTION / FIRST FRIDAY: 6-8pm, Friday, November 1

CLOSING RECEPTION: 2-5pm, Saturday, December 21

ARTWORK PICKUP: 5-6pm, Saturday, December 21

Private and additional events will be held throughout the month, and guests are welcome to reach out in advance to come see the show on display.

You can apply with up to three images of your work. Please be sure you include at least one image with the entire piece displayed - the additional two can be used as detail shots, or as alternate viewpoints.

​​Lighting is good. Outdoors when it's overcast, and indoors in the gallery are great options. Quality is good. At least 1080px on its longest side. Background is either entirely neutral, or completely cropped out. For 3D work, make sure it's against a neutral color background like the gallery walls. If your piece was photographed outside, make sure the background is heavily blurred at the very least. The entire piece is included, and head-on. Don't take images skewed from the side, rotated, etc. Make sure all lines match up. Make sure it includes the entire piece.

​​Here are some great tips for documenting your work appropriately. AVA also has an amazing documentation studio available for use by artists.