Isaac Duncan III, Virginia Anne Sharber Win Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award

ArtsBuild is proud to announce the 2026 Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award recipients, Isaac Duncan III and Virginia Anne Sharber.

Named in honor of the late Ruth Holmberg, a lifelong arts champion whose philanthropy and visionary guidance transformed the local cultural landscape, the annual award recognizes extraordinary individuals who have made significant, lasting contributions to the arts in Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

Each year, ArtsBuild recognizes two individuals who exemplify their mission to build a stronger community through the arts.

About the 2026 Honorees

Isaac Duncan III is a celebrated sculptor, dedicated educator, and prominent arts advocate. Known for his large-scale metal sculptures and active community leadership, Duncan has mentored countless aspiring artists and worked tirelessly to support arts education, public art installations, and creative career pathways in both Hamilton County and across the country.

Virginia Anne Sharber serves as the Executive Director of the Hunter Museum of American Art and has long been a key champion for cultural growth, arts administration, and community engagement throughout Chattanooga. Her dedication to expanding access to the arts and elevating local institutions has helped foster a vibrant creative economy across the region.

“Both Virginia Anne Sharber and Isaac Duncan III exemplify the spirit of Ruth Holmberg through their passion, leadership, and deep dedication to our creative community,” said Dr. Quincy Jenkins, Board Chair of ArtsBuild. “Their tireless work as advocates, educators, and leaders continues to enrich lives and build a stronger, more connected Chattanooga.”

The first Arts Leadership Award in 2014 recognized Ruth Holmberg for her extraordinary support of the arts and cultural community in Chattanooga over 70 years. Since 2014, the annual award has honored recipients that include Mai Bell Hurley, Fletcher Bright, Sonia Young, Booker T. Scruggs II, Alice L. Smith, Warren Barnett, Candy Kruesi, Ann Law, Mitch Patel, Hacker & Kitty Caldwell, Charlie & Iantha Newton, Dr. Roland Carter, Vincent Oakes, Peggy Wood Townsend, Stan Townsend, Cam Busch, Rita Lorraine Hubbard, Olan & Norma Mills, Anna Baker VanCura, Jon Beder, and Frances McDonald.

The 2026 honorees will be celebrated during an awards ceremony in early December.

For more information about the Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award, please visit artsbuild.com/rhala.