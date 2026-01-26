It's Never Too Early To Sign Up For Townsend Atelier's Youth Summer Art Camp

It may still be be winter, but it's never too early to get your young artists ready for a full week of art, fun, and creativity this summer at Chattanooga's only fine art school.

Townsend Atelier is excited to announce the return of their popular summer art camp for ages 6-12 years.

Age-appropriate, educational, and fun, each camp is packed with a variety of art techniques and materials, ranging from painting and drawing to sculpture, printmaking, puppetry, and more.

Choose from five different sessions designed for ages 6-12. The camps fill up with waiting lists, so please register early. To ensure a quality experience for all campers, each session will be limited to 10 participants.

All sessions are held at Townsend Atelier’s spacious facility in the Arts Building in downtown Chattanooga.

Session I | Shadow Stories

June 8 & 9

9:00 am-3:00 pm | Ages 9-12

Instructor: Hollie Chastain

Cost: $90

Step into a world of light and imagination! In this hands-on shadow puppet workshop, kids will design and create their own shadow puppets, then bring them to life using light, movement, and storytelling. Participants will explore simple puppet-making techniques, experiment with shadows and silhouettes, and collaborate to invent characters and short scenes with our very own shadow stage. The workshop encourages creativity, problem-solving, and playful performance.

Session II | Mini Masterpieces

June 15-19

9:00 am-3:00 pm | Ages 6-8

Instructor: Grace Haley

Cost: $250

Masterpieces come in all shapes, sizes, and materials. Our young artists will learn about the works of famous artists like Picasso, Mark Rothko, Van Gogh, Bridget Riley, Helen Frankenthaler and more. We will also take a day to learn about local Chattanooga artists. Campers will take what they learned about the styles and materials of the artists and make their own masterpieces. Painting, sculpture, drawing, and collage will all be explored, and a colorful portfolio will be ready to take home at the end of the week!

Session III | Shadow Stories

July 6 & 7

9:00 a.m.-3:00 pm | Ages 9-12

Instructor: Hollie Chastain

Cost: $90

Step into a world of light and imagination! In this hands-on shadow puppet workshop, kids will design and create their own shadow puppets, then bring them to life using light, movement, and storytelling. Participants will explore simple puppet-making techniques, experiment with shadows and silhouettes, and collaborate to invent characters and short scenes with our very own shadow stage. The workshop encourages creativity, problem-solving, and playful performance.

Session IV | Mixed Media Mania

THIS SESSION IS FULL. WAIT LIST ONLY

July 13-17

9:00 am-3:00 pm | Ages 6-8

Instructor: Grace Haley

Cost: $250

Let’s get to the basics! Art can be made out of almost anything. Campers will explore a variety of mediums and learn to use them to create 2D and 3D artworks. Each day we will focus on a new way of artmaking, including painting, sculpture, collage, printmaking, and more. Different media we will explore include graphite, charcoal, watercolor, acrylic, and clay. On the final day, young artists will combine their skills and materials to create mixed media masterpieces! Each camper will have a diverse portfolio to take home at the end of the week.

Session V | Mini Masterpieces

July 27-31

9:00 am-3:00 pm | Ages 6-8

Instructor: Grace Haley

Cost: $250

Masterpieces come in all shapes, sizes, and materials. Our young artists will learn about the works of famous artists like Wassily Kandinsky, Jackson Pollock, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Yayoi Kusama, Frida Kahlo, Louise Bourgeois, and more. We will also take a day to learn about local Chattanooga artists. Campers will take what they learned about the styles and materials of the artists and make their own masterpieces. Painting, sculpture, drawing, and collage will all be explored, and a colorful portfolio will be ready to take home at the end of the week!