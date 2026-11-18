Townsend Atelier is pleased to announce its highly anticipated annual art show and sale will be held this Friday and Saturday, November 20 & 21.

Everyone is invited to join the tradition of shopping for gifts or adding original art to their art collection.

Twelve of some of Chattanooga's best artists have gathered up lots of treasures from their studios, sketchbooks, and portfolios.

Works include loads of sketches, drawings, maquettes, paintings, mixed media collages, etchings, monotypes, and sculptures. Landscapes, cityscapes, still-life, figurative work, abstracts, and more. Small works, large works, framed and unframed will be available.

Works are priced for everyone's wallet, with over 350 works of art from which to choose.

Participating artist are: Timur Akhriev, Elizabeth Allen, Mia Bergeron, Elena Burykina, Hollie Chastain, Ann Currey, Robin MacKillop, Cindy Procious, Terry Rafferty, Gabriel Regagon, Stan Townsend, and Maria Willison

HOLIDAY ART SHOW AND SALE

Friday, November 20, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. & Saturday, November 21 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Townsend Atelier, 301 East 11th Street, Chattanooga, TN

Open to the public free of charge

Founded in 2009, Townsend Atelier is a visual art school and art materials store located in The Arts Building in downtown Chattanooga. For more information visit www.townsendatelier.com