Jane Newman’s “Sit A-Spell Series: The Art Of Pondering” Opens At In-Town Gallery

Artist Jane Newman’s new show at the North Shore's In-Town Gallery offers an assortment of places inviting you to perch, ponder, pray, pass the time, and to “sit a-spell”, as Jane’s grandfather used to say.

Snapshots of favorite work chairs, reading chairs, easy chairs, napping spots, porches, beaches, swings, rides and diners -- all beckon for solitude or time with another. These vignettes give you permission to slow down, catch up, take time out.

To breathe.

“Each image in this series was created using only three colors. A 'blue. A 'red'. A 'yellow'. Plus white. This limited color palette is a vacation of sorts from the full palette, rebooting the creative process and 'sit a-spell' in tonal values,” Newman explains.

“By limiting the colors, the artist is challenged to make color decisions beyond local color and focus on just keeping the tonal values correct. It is an excellent exercise for color mixing knowledge. I invite you to 'sit a-spell' with these limited palettes, take time to ponder the series. Rejuvenate.”

Jane Newman earned a BFA from Memphis State University. After working as an ADDY Award-winning art director and graphic designer for Sossaman Bateman McCuddy Advertising, she now focuses on freelance design and the fine art of painting.

Her artwork is represented by In-Town Gallery in Chattanooga, and she has shown her art at galleries and exhibitions in East Tennessee and Alabama. Jane also teaches after-school programs for at-risk children and painting classes for adults and children.

Join Jane for the opening reception of “Sit A-Spell Series: The Art Of Pondering” on Friday, August 7th, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave., open Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and Noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.