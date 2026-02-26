Kaleb Knowles Journeys From The Marines To The City's Art Scene

It’s amazing to see what people can accomplish if they just take a chance and push beyond boundaries they thought were set in stone.

Marine Veteran Kaleb Knowles was injured during military service sustaining a traumatic brain injury.

Facing a long road toward recovery he was told he would need therapy to help his condition improve. He said he was offered the choice of music therapy or art therapy.

“I chose music therapy,” he said during our interview. “But when I went to my music therapist, he didn't show up. So, I was sent over to the art therapist, and she was like, “’you have to do something if you're here.”’

Knowles was hoping she would just sign his paperwork so he could leave. Instead, the therapist handed Knowles paint and a blank canvas.

“I just had fun doing it, and it took on a life of its own afterwards,” he said with a smile.

That was six years ago. Today, Knowles is a full-time artist who learned his craft from several PBS TV artists including Steve Ross, the son of renowned TV artist Bob Ross.

“I've been blessed,” Knowles said. “I've had a lot of awesome teachers. I've had Steve Ross, Gary Jenkins an artist from Arizona, and one of my favorite artists of all time and good friend of mine Kevin Hill. I learned a lot of different things from him and all sorts of artists I’ve worked with. I’ve been fortunate.”

The South Georgia native, who called Griffin his home, settled in Kentucky after leaving the Marine Corps. Later, he and his long-term girlfriend, who is now his wife, moved to the Scenic City making Chattanooga their home.

His specialty is mixed media of acrylics and oil paintings, although he said he prefers oils. He’s had several exhibits around the city and recently was elected as President of the Chattanooga Civic Arts League.

“We are the oldest art organization here in Chattanooga,” he said. “We host a wide variety of art shows and give artists opportunities to display their artwork. It's not just artists. We have people that own gallery spaces or run events. Aaron Quinn is my closest friend in the art community. He runs Walnut Street Publishing. He gives artists opportunities to display their artwork in his literary magazine. It’s a great connection source for new artists in Chattanooga. I've been all up and down the east coast and I think Chattanooga is probably the fastest growing art market on the east coast.”

He describes his colorful art pieces as ethereal dreamscapes, and his primary focuses are on impressionistic florals and landscapes.

“I don't really like just painting the real world,” he said. “When I was taught how to paint, I was taught that we don't paint what we see, we paint illusions, and we paint gateways into what the subconscious is. My goal as an artist is to create a gateway for you, the viewer, to walk into a different dimension in a sense.”

Looking at his art, you can see how he creates fluidity with bright colors contrasted against darker tones. His piece called “Mirage of the Solar Petals,” has bright flowers that seem to be floating in their own spatial galaxy.

“Twilight Everglade,” features a white Egret against a black backdrop facing what appears to be a bright sunrise.

“I've always loved to do painting with birds and Swans and Egrets and all sorts of magical animals,” he said.

The Hetzel Gallery in Cleveland held an Art After Dark show recently where Knowles’ work was shown.

“It was cool,” he said. You walked through it with a flashlight, and all the artwork was metallic and glowed in the dark.”