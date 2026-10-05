Kris Bespalec’s “Sacred Bodies: Sanctuary” Opens At The 109 Gallery

Using naturals elements, plant-based fibers, dye, and illumination, artist Kris Bespalec creates an environment that asks visitors not only to look, but to enter, move slowly, and become present within the work.

The native Midwesterner who lived in Chicago and Wisconsin prior to moving to Chattanooga 9 years ago, said she’s been painting, tinkering, and building things since she was a young child.

Creating sculptures is what she loves to do but her exhibit also features fabrics and tapestry, inviting guests to be immersed in the exhibit while walking through the installation where the sculptures sit, welcoming visitors.

“Sculptures can be made out of any material,” she said as we sat outside the Hunter Museum of Art where she is the Manager of School and Community Program. “People often associate sculptures as outdoor exhibits we see around the city. But sculptures and installations can be many things, and it allows me to be open to experiment and transform spaces.”

The artist said the exhibit is something she’s been working on for a while now.

“I’ve been putting this together for the last couple of years,” she said. “It’s inspired by my love of dualities, the push and pull of things. With this exhibit it's thinking about things that we do to show that a place is sacred or that something is special. We bow our heads, we look up. Things that we do with our bodies even without necessarily directly thinking about it to show that a place is special. Sacred Bodies is the first time that I get to fill an entire space and let people move through and around them and really get to experience the space as a total rather than just individual pieces.”

Bespalec uses rusted dyed fabrics and natural elements in her artwork.

“I use onion skins, coffee, indigo, butterfly pea flower, beets and natural dyes,” she said. “Everything in the space is a tribute to things you can find around you. A lot of natural items, and that was important to me. The fabric is rust dyed using abandoned factory machinery around Chattanooga, as well as old agricultural materials. I’m inspired by labor and the history of labor.”

She uses salt which she said she associates with decay but also with preservation. Wrapping the fabric and allowing it to sit for a while transfers the rust onto the fabric bringing it to life with color and movement.

Gallery 109 Founder and Curator Leah Dalton said, “Her practice moves between sculpture, installation, and social engagement, creating environments that resist the idea of the artwork as a finished conclusion. Instead, Sanctuary asks for participation through presence. The spaces surrounding the objects become as significant as the forms themselves, activated by the bodies moving among them.”

In her press release Dalton said some materials hold memory.

“Salt preserves. Fibers carry touch, labor, and care,” she wrote “Through material, repetition, and illumination, Bespalec creates forms that feel simultaneously ancient and immediate, asking what it means to bear witness, to occupy a space together, and to leave something of ourselves behind.”

Sacred Bodies: Sanctuary