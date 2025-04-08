Library Hosts Opening Reception For "Glass From The Past" This Saturday

The Chattanooga Public Library and Overlooked Materials are hosting an opening reception for the Downtown Library’s newest exhibit: "Glass From the Past: Journey Through an Overlooked History of Chattanooga".

The public is invited to this free event, featuring a curator’s talk and complimentary refreshments.

Glass From the Past showcases the early 20th century, when Chattanooga was a giant in the glass manufacturing and bottling industries.

The opening reception will highlight this history with a talk from Morgan Holl, exhibit curator and founder of Overlooked Materials, interactive stations, and giveaways and refreshments provided by exhibit sponsors including Chattanooga Whiskey, Coca-Cola United, Velo Coffee Roasters, Happy Valley Farms, and The Chattanooga Public Library Foundation.

WHAT: Glass From the Past Opening Reception

WHERE: Downtown Library 3rd Floor, 1001 Broad StreetW

HEN: Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 4:00 - 6:00 pm

RSVP: Click here to reserve a free spot

Glass From the Past, showcasing Morgan Holl’s personal collection, along with artifacts from the Chattanooga Public Library, UTC Library’s Special Collections, and other community partners, will be on display during the Library’s regular hours until June 21, 2025.

Visitors can experience the exhibit Monday through Saturday, and guided tours can be requested on the Library’s website at chattlibrary.org.