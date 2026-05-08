Library Showcases Hart Gallery's "Art From The Hart" Artist Exhibit This Saturday

The Chattanooga Public Library and the Hart Gallery present a new art exhibit at the Downtown Library, Art From The Hart. The exhibit opens on Saturday, May 9, with a reception from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm.

Curated by Hart Gallery artists and Library Services Specialist Ali Banks, Art From The Hart celebrates the creativity of individuals who frequent Hart Gallery art programs.

The selections range from mixed-media illustrations and pencil drawings to painting, sculptures, and digital art. Each piece offers a unique insight into the artist's personal journey and perspective.

Specialist Ali Banks has cultivated deep ties to the art community and Hart Gallery artists during her time at the library.

“Art From The Hart represents so many different walks of life within our patron base,” said Banks. “I love seeing people appreciate the artwork, and the fact that patrons can purchase pieces to directly support the Hart Gallery’s mission makes this partnership even more impactful.”

The exhibit features pieces from returning artists Alex Scoggins and Angel Pellegrino, alongside more than a dozen other local artists. The Hart Gallery serves homeless and non-traditional artists, a mission that aligns with the Library’s goal of providing inclusive, accessible space for all community members.

Art From The Hart will be on view on the first floor of the Downtown Library through August 31, 2026.

More information about the Hart Gallery can be found on their website at hartgallery.org. For information about the exhibit or other Library events, services and programs, visit chattlibrary.org.