Local Art Galleries Are Getting Ready For Artists Sunday 2024

Several Chattanooga art galleries are participating in Artists Sunday 2024 on December 1st – the Sunday after Thanksgiving – hosting events to spotlight artists, creators and makers during the holiday shopping season.

Artists Sunday falls annually between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, and is a day dedicated to encourage shoppers to purchase with artists and give something special, unique, and hand-crafted during the holiday season

. It is a national program founded in 2020 by creatives in Austin, Texas to support local artists, spread awareness and appreciation for the culture that artists create and the impact they have on our communities, while adding expression and beauty to our lives.

These local art galleries – Area 61 Gallery, Association for Visual Arts (AVA), In-Town Gallery, and River Gallery – will be open on Sunday, December 1st and are hosting featured artists shows, artist demonstrations, and more for you to enjoy while you browse and shop the many one-of-a-kind original creations.

Each gallery will have information about their Artists Sunday events and hours on their website or social media sites. Click here for a map of the locations.

Artists Sunday is dedicated to supporting local artists and recognizing the impact they have in enriching our lives, communities, and the economy. Consumers are encouraged to shop with local artists, creators and makers and purchase creative, handcrafted items and artistic experiences for the holidays.

Supporters include thousands of individual artists, economic development agencies, commercial galleries, and non-profit organizations across the country, making Artists Sunday one of earth’s largest art events.

To learn more about Artists Sunday, please visit ArtistsSunday.com