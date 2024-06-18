Local Artists Complete Final Wall Of EPB's 10th Street Substation Murals

At a dedication ceremony today, EPB celebrated the completion of its 10th Street Substation mural project with the addition of 10 murals by local artists.

The fourth and final theme for the project was “The Magic of Unity,” which illustrates the possibilities of change when we work together as one.

New murals cover the southeast-facing wall of the substation facing Douglas Heights Apartments. Artists who completed the murals all live or work in EPB’s service territory.

“EPB’s 10th Street Substation mural project reflects the MLK neighborhood’s history, spirit and culture while serving as a point of pride for our entire community,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, who has participated in all four dedication ceremonies. “Community art tells the story of our city, and we’re proud to join EPB in highlighting local artists across Chattanooga.”

Works dedicated today include:

Christen McNelly – “Together We Shine Brighter”

Jaclyn Lewis – “Collective Magic”

Jerome Foster – “The Magician”

Juanita Montgomery – “The Art of Unity”

Justin Butts – “Lift One Another”

Karen Estes – “Double Dutch”

Lexi D’Ambrosio – “Seeds of Hope”

Olivia Reckert – “Bessie”

Rea Shaw – “ChattUnity”

Sofia Rudakevych – “Garment of Destiny”

EPB completed an analysis of the community benefit created by the mural project using a nationally recognized IMPLAN analysis and found that every dollar spent on the project generates $1.78 of economic output in the region.

“Thanks to EPB for having the vision to create a space for community art,” said ArtsBuild President James McKissic. “The mural project has transformed this section of 10th Street into a point of pride for the local art community and for the MLK neighborhood.”

Community organizations have participated throughout the mural project, including the application and selection process, which includes anonymous judging to select submissions based on artistic value, community reflection and relevance to the theme.

“We’re proud to share our space with talented local artists to tell the story of the MLK neighborhood,” said EPB CEO David Wade. “The murals are far more than a beautification project. By working together, we have helped create opportunities for local artists while elevating them as professionals and providing a platform for those who may not always be represented.”

Participating stakeholders this year included ArtsBuild, Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, City of Chattanooga-Public Art Chattanooga, Association for the Visual Arts (AVA), Hunter Museum of American Art, Stove Works, River City Company, Chatt Foundation (formerly the Community Kitchen), Five Star Breaktime Solutions, Riverside Development LLC, the MLK Neighborhood Association and numerous MLK district businesses and stakeholders.