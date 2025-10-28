Local Artists Invited To Apply To Heirlooms Exhibition Open Call At Wavelength

It’s the last week to apply for the Heirlooms exhibition, which will run December 12 through February 6th at Wavelength Space.

Keepsakes and precious mementos follow us through life. They are packed into boxes as we move from home to home – finding mortality in display shelves or tucked in the corners of our basements and attics. Passed down through generations, heirlooms exist as a tangible bridge between past and future.

Given life through memory and a collection of dust, these items will eventually outlive us. “Heirlooms” aims to highlight work that centers around themes of home, memory, and breathing new life into neglected or forgotten things.

The proposed exhibit is looking for types of work that fit into this broad lens. Including pieces that use skills that have been passed down, such as quilting, weaving, and woodworking – as well as any work that references how memory gives value to possessions.

Artists are welcomed to submit 1-3 images of their work in a .pdf document that includes an artist bio and artist statement. This application is not open to works in progress or proposals of works to be made. All images submitted should be work that is finished and available for exhibition by December 12, 2025. There will be no substitutions allowed for works submitted.

How To Apply

Fill in your name, contact details, etc. in the Google form. Email your submission materials (a .PDF with images, artist statement, bio) to curator@wavelengthchatt.com

Artists will receive response emails by November 9th. The show will be co-curated by Wavelength's curatorial interns, Lillian Dent and Belle Arp along with Raquel Mullins (gallery director).

Current UTC students are invited to participate in this call for FREE. There is a non-refundable $30 submission fee for all others to apply. The deadline to submit is October 31 by Midnight ET.

Wavelength Space and Wavelength Studios LLC is an artist-run gallery and commercial recording studio located in Chattanooga, TN, operated by Raquel and Trey Mullins. The gallery has a 50% commission rate on all sales. NFS works are eligible for exhibition.