River City Company is inviting local artists to help shape the visual identity of two of downtown Chattanooga's most recognizable districts through a refresh of the Riverfront and Southside district banners.

The initiative will celebrate the unique character, culture, and community of these areas while creating a welcoming experience for residents and visitors and enhancing key gateways into downtown.

With support from Regions Bank and the Tennessee Arts Commission, River City Company has opened a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for local artists interested in contributing to this public art initiative. Applications will be accepted through December 13, 2026.

A committee of local business owners and community partners will review submissions and select up to three artists per district to develop initial banner concepts. Following the concept review process, one artist will be selected for each district to complete the final designs. Each selected artist will receive a $1,500 stipend for their work.

Since 2009, River City Company has managed downtown Chattanooga's banner program, using creative displays to enhance streetscapes, establish neighborhood identity, and create a stronger sense of place throughout downtown. In 2023, the organization expanded its approach by inviting local artists to help reimagine the banners across downtown districts, providing opportunities for local creative talent to contribute to the city's public spaces. That call for artists generated more than 60 applications, with five artists ultimately selected to receive stipends for their designs.

The next phase of the program will focus on the Riverfront and Southside districts, two areas that reflect both Chattanooga's history and its continued growth. From iconic destinations and cultural attractions to emerging businesses and gathering spaces, the districts offer a wealth of inspiration for artists to capture what makes these neighborhoods distinctive.

"Both the Riverfront and Southside districts are home to some of Chattanooga's most iconic attractions, but they also continue to evolve with new businesses, experiences, and destinations," said Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company. "We believe local artists are best positioned to capture the spirit of these neighborhoods and create designs that celebrate the arts, culture, and people who make each district unique. This program is an opportunity to bring more local creativity into our public spaces while strengthening the identity of downtown."

“At Regions, we believe strong communities and strong local businesses go hand in hand,” said Jason Allen, Chattanooga Market Executive for Regions Bank. “The Riverfront and Southside districts are important economic and cultural anchors for Chattanooga, and this investment helps create the kind of vibrant environment that attracts visitors, supports entrepreneurs, and strengthens neighborhood identity. Regions Bank is proud to support this initiative, which showcases local artistic talent while contributing to the continued vitality of downtown Chattanooga.”

The Request for Qualifications will remain open through December 13, 2026. Selected artists will be notified on December 17, with final artwork selections scheduled for January 10, 2027. One artist will be selected to create the final banner designs for each district, with each receiving a $1,500 stipend.

Artists interested in participating can find additional information about the downtown banner program, application requirements, and submission guidelines at: www.rivercitycompany.com/downtown-banner-program