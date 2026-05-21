Local And Regional Artists Transform Urban Spaces Into Dynamic Cultural Hubs

The City of Chattanooga’s Office of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy is thrilled to announce the launch of Amplify Chatt.

Funded by the Tennessee Arts Commission, this initiative aims to enrich the urban environment and foster community connections through spontaneous cultural experiences and enhanced visibility for local performers.

At the heart of the project are four newly designated performance zones, each marked by striking, artist-designed temporary sidewalk murals. Following a competitive selection process, a community panel named the following artists to bring these sites to life:

Lexi D’Ambrosio (Chattanooga, TN): Frazier Ave. sidewalk (in front of Jimmy Johns & Hair Benders)

Angie Jerez (Atlanta, GA): Downtown Public Library Plaza

Gavin Bird (Jackson, MS): St. Elmo Avenue & TN Riverwalk (across from Incline Railway)

Nathan Brown (Chattanooga, TN): Renaissance Park near Cardboard Hill (installation delayed until June/July)

These vibrant artworks serve as recognizable hubs for performance, transforming routine public spaces into lively cultural landmarks. By integrating art directly into the city’s footprint, Amplify Chatt underscores the essential role of the arts in driving cultural vibrancy and economic vitality.

Community members are invited to experience the debut performances at these locations on Saturday, May 30.

Frazier Ave. sidewalk (near Jimmy Johns & Hair Benders): Ayeyoty | 1:00 - 3:00 PM

Downtown Public Library Plaza: Chattanooga Street Dance Network | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

St. Elmo Avenue & TN Riverwalk (across from Incline Railway): Ashly Dilbeck | 1:00 - 3:00 PM

Join us as we celebrate the intersection of art, music, and community across Chattanooga through this exciting new initiative designed to amplify local creativity in public spaces.