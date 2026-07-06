Lori Ryan's New "Colour: My World" Exhibition Opens At The In-Town Gallery

In-Town Gallery’s July show by Lori Ryan, Colour: My World, invites the viewer into the drama and the subtlety of emotion.

Ryan’s visual world is one of endless creativity, and not easily defined or categorized. She is capable of stunning realism or emotionally charged abstraction; she moves with fluid ease between styles and media.

“My paintings are about color, light and texture," she explains. "They can be realistic, representational or completely abstract. What I enjoy most about painting is the exploration and discovery of new ways of creating.”

In Colour: My World, Lori revels in the world of abstraction.

“As a representational painter,” she notes, “it’s enough to record what I see and translate my reaction to the viewer. Trying to convey the same feelings as an abstract painter is more difficult. To paint feelings. colour is the most direct vehicle.”

Lori Ryan grew up in New Jersey, and graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston with a degree in studio art. After moving to Alabama, she had an award-winning career as a graphic designer and art director before returning to fine art as a painter — her true passion. She moved to Chattanooga in 2008 and shortly after, joined In-Town Gallery.

In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue and are open Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and Noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.