MACRO / micro Members Exhibition Opens Friday At The AVA Main Gallery

MACRO / micro is AVA’s annual members-only, thematic exhibition exploring the idea of scale in all its forms.

From the vast to the minute, participating artists consider how size, perspective, and scope shape the way we experience the world.

Works range from large-scale statements to intricate, intimate pieces — examining contrasts like universe and particle, system and unit, and the relationship between the monumental and the microscopic.

Join them in AVA's Main Gallery for an opening right reception this Friday, May 1st from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

While there, be sure to also check out Cross-Pollination, a collaborative stage installation bringing together four artists working across disciplines: Claire Vassort (silk), Lisa Houser (mosaics), Dixon Stetler (3D mixed media), and Cody Havens (photography).

Rooted in the idea of cross-pollination, this exhibition explores what happens when artists move beyond individual practice to create in dialogue with one another. Through layered materials, shared processes, and an exchange of ideas, the artists have developed a cohesive, immersive installation that blurs the boundaries between mediums.

AVA is located on Frazier Ave in the heart of Chattanooga's North Shore. The Main gallery exhibitions rotate throughout the year each with different themes or ideas. AVA ensures at least six exhibitions each year showcase our diverse membership base. The Landis Education Gallery is dedicated solely for displaying art created by local students or other nonprofit art organizations.

AVA offers programs such as monthly critique groups, artists talks, member socials, various workshops, emerging artists, and exhibition receptions.

Regular gallery hours are:

Sunday, Wednesday & Thursday: 12pm-5pm

Friday-Saturday: 12pm-6pm

Closed Monday And Tuesday

Learn more about AVA at www.avarts.org