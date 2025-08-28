Metal Sculptor Denice Bizot Turns To Canvas With New Show At The In-Town Gallery

Join Denice Bizot as she explores a new path in her art. Well known as a metal sculptor, Denice’s latest show at In-Town Gallery features wall art created on canvas.

The name of her show, Shape Shifting, is appropriate. Color and shapes dance and merge as she embraces new methods and materials. “These paintings have offered me a compelling challenge and a new way to do, and renew, my art," she explains.

While a departure from her usual medium, Bizot says Shape Shifting is just an extension of how she creates.

“I’ve always used found objects. From rusted shovels to old car hoods, I repurpose and reinterpret the things I find," Bitzot says. "Recently, I came across some stretched canvas panels at the Goodwill store and I thought, why not? Art for me involves constant evolution, and I find the idea of doing something different exciting. Of course, change means learning new ideas and techniques. The canvas is very absorbent, so the ink reacts differently than on a slick metal surface, creating interesting effects.”

Denice Bizot graduated with a BFA from Loyola University. Her work can be seen in public spaces around Chattanooga and corporate collections in Amsterdam, New York City, Houston, New Orleans, and Hattiesburg, MS.

Her sculptures are also in many private collections throughout the United States, including that of Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. You can also visit them online at www.intowngallery.com.