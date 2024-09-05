Metamorphosis Comes To Clear Story Arts For First Friday Exhibition

ClearStory Arts is excited to announce their next gallery show, Metamorphosis.

This art show will focus on themes of transition and flow, keeping in mind the butterfly, as we all find ourselves in states of change.

Metamorphosis is a time of transition, change, and flowing where the wind may take us.

Join them on September 6 from 6-8pm for the opening reception, or come by September 28 for the final closing.

Featured Artists include Aaron Quinn, Andi Kur, Pierce St. Rose, Travis Knight, Christen McNelley, Hayden Monfette, Lisa Denney, Olga de Klein, Dee Miles, Katie Aronat (of Arrowknot Studio), She's Not There Art, Janet Campbell Bradley, Meredith Olinger, Kathryn Adams, Richard Harrison, and Rik Herrmann

Can’t make it to the opening reception, or just prefer viewing the artwork more privately? Click here to see the show on your own time.

ClearStory Arts is also home to the famous monthly art Mini Market, featuring five new guest artists each month with booths set up to display and sell their work. Check out June’s guest artists:

SUE BIRO: self-taught artist always doing new styles.

BAD WITCH STUDIO: whimsical art and crafts inspired by nature, femininity, and magic.

LAUREN PAINTS RAINBOWS: a celebration of the wonder of color within the visible spectrum through watercolor. These rainbow gradients are designed to highlight color relationships and the happiness they bring.

JANIKA CARNEY PHOTOGRAPHY: Each print is a testament to life’s most beautiful moments, captured with a unique perspective and an eye for detail.

HENRY GREEN ART: multimedia artist whose main focus is realistic portrayals of illustrative ideas.

September’s Featured Artist is Andi Kur of Studio 23.

Artist, and a self-proclaimed femme fatale, Andi is a self-taught artist, with her formal training being in the sciences and science education.

"I read (a lot) and one of my biggest sources of inspiration for art is science fiction, especially the pulp fiction that came out of the 1940s and the b-rated horror films that followed," says Andi. "Yep, space operas and sea monsters and all that ingenious use of lightening:

Sci-fi has a notably dubious history of sexism, which she believes is perfect for subverting with modern themes of feminism.

"I'm most passionate about using art to communicate science and to empower women to see themselves in a subject that has historically excluded them. My art isn't for everybody, but I hope since you're still here that it is for you."

Information about Andi and her work will be featured at the front desk all month, plus: she’s giving away a prize to a lucky winner who visits all the open studios during First Friday.

Click here to see more of her work, and here to see what she's been up to!

Open Call: Inky October

In a nod to the social media trend started by Jake Parker, ClearStory Arts will be hosting open call, community-focused exhibition themed entirely around ink: drawings, paintings, craftworks, and even more.

What have you made with ink?

​They're looking for anything created with or including ink. Traditionally, this implies pen drawings, but can include screen prints, alcohol washes, typography, and anything that includes ink. Multimedia pieces are welcome, too - ink doesn't have to be the only ingrediant. If you're not sure if your work will fit, just reach out and they'll be happy to help.

​​The show will be curated by Rik Herrmann, head curator of Wanderlinger Art Gallery and co-founder of the Lobster Bowtie Association. All applications are due no later than Tuesday, September 10.

ARTWORK SUBMISSION DEADLINE: Tuesday, September 10 (1-6 pieces)

ACCEPTED ARTWORK DUE IN GALLERY: Saturday, September 28, 5-6pm

COST TO PARTICIPATE: $40 application fee

COMMISSION: 30% of sales price

ARTWORK PICKUP: October 26, 5-6pm

​A gallery liability agreement is required to participate in the show. Work accepted into the show is due no later than Saturday, September 28, between 5-6pm.

For the application and fine print, please click here.