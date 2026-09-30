Mill Town Art Fest Celebrates Local Art Tonight In The Heart Of The Coosa Mill

Artists and art fans are invited to the Mill Town Art Fest, a celebration of creativity right inside the Coosa Mill, happening on Wednesday, September 30th from 4:00–8:00pm.
No RSVP needed. Just stop by any time during the evening and start exploring. Wander through the mill and discover work from 16 local artists and vendors, then refuel with a variety of food trucks serving up something for everyone.
Want to try your hand at painting? Stop by the paint and sip session! Canvases and paint supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so they recommend arriving early to grab your spot. Once supplies run out, you're still welcome to browse, sip, and cheer on the painters.
Whether you're an art lover, a first-time painter, or just curious to explore the mill, there's something there for you. Come support local talent, sip, paint, and enjoy an evening full of community and creativity!
ARTISTS ATTENDING:
- Marc Boyson
- Katie Ward Knutson
- Jennifer Kring
- Tegan Ehrenfried
- Clay Hardwick
- Kristopher K. Young
- Terrie Simmons
- Meredith Middleton
- Aimee Masschoff
- Katherine Robinson
- Keith Landrum
- Cat Collier Martinez
- Patrick Nelligan
- Harold Garcia
- Moriah Geter
- Karen Martin
FOOD TRUCKS ATTENDING:
- Nooga Taps
- Bhamanooga Wings
- California burrito
- Chubby Vegan
- Athara
- Mama Yo's
- Kindreds Coffee
- I Love Tacos
Learn more at www.milltownartfest.com