Mill Town Art Fest Celebrates Local Art Tonight In The Heart Of The Coosa Mill

Artists and art fans are invited to the Mill Town Art Fest, a celebration of creativity right inside the Coosa Mill, happening on Wednesday, September 30th from 4:00–8:00pm.

No RSVP needed. Just stop by any time during the evening and start exploring. Wander through the mill and discover work from 16 local artists and vendors, then refuel with a variety of food trucks serving up something for everyone.

Want to try your hand at painting? Stop by the paint and sip session! Canvases and paint supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so they recommend arriving early to grab your spot. Once supplies run out, you're still welcome to browse, sip, and cheer on the painters.

Whether you're an art lover, a first-time painter, or just curious to explore the mill, there's something there for you. Come support local talent, sip, paint, and enjoy an evening full of community and creativity!

ARTISTS ATTENDING:

Marc Boyson

Katie Ward Knutson

Jennifer Kring

Tegan Ehrenfried

Clay Hardwick

Kristopher K. Young

Terrie Simmons

Meredith Middleton

Aimee Masschoff

Katherine Robinson

Keith Landrum

Cat Collier Martinez

Patrick Nelligan

Harold Garcia

Moriah Geter

Karen Martin

FOOD TRUCKS ATTENDING:

Nooga Taps

Bhamanooga Wings

California burrito

Chubby Vegan

Athara

Mama Yo's

Kindreds Coffee

I Love Tacos

Learn more at www.milltownartfest.com