Raquel Mullins And Sonja Blum's "tethered" Exhibit Comes To Wavelength Space

tethered is a new exhibition by artists Sonja Blum and Raquel Mullins that explores the intimate connections between family, memory, and the cosmos through archival materials, analog film processes, and experimental storytelling.

Sonja Blum’s work stems from her research into the visual phenomenon of Flicker—a rhythmic interaction between light and the brain’s alpha waves, often linked to visionary states.

Drawing on her published writing, SETTING THE STAGE FOR THE SUN: Interrogations of performance of flicker, Sonja creates 16mm films and prints of still images of the film, that blend intimate moments with her children and nature with playful Surrealistic encounters and dreamlike experiments in light, time, and humanity’s connection to celestial bodies.

These works invite viewers into an evocative interplay of motion, poetic imagery, and the eureka moments that spark visions of new worlds.

Raquel Mullins weaves familial and natural histories into fiber and installation work, creating a tactile dialogue between past and present. Her pieces combine archival 35mm photographs from her great-grandparents' home and garden with hundreds of flower photos gathered over a lifetime of travels.

These cherished images are intertwined with the first roll of black-and-white film Raquel ever shot, capturing a visit to her great-grandparents’ home. During that visit, the family tradition of sitting outdoors, holding 35mm slides up to the sun, and sharing stories from the miniature, transparent images sparked her exploration of memory and connection.

Through her work, Raquel delves into the maternal and mystical threads that interlace time, heritage, body, spirit, and the cosmos.

Together, Sonja and Raquel invite viewers to consider the threads that tether us to family, history, and the vast mysteries of the universe—threads woven through light, memory, and the timeless rhythms of the natural world, creating a dialogue that bridges the personal and universal.

The exhibit will be on view through February 28th, with an opening reception held on Friday, February 7th from 5-8 PM EST.

Learn more at wavelengthspace.com